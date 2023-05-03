Astec LifeSciences reports net loss of 5 Cr down by 111.6% YoY in Q4, Board declares dividend

Commenting on the performance, Mr. N B Godrej, Chairman, Astec LifeSciences Limited, said “High level of channel inventories in India as well as key export markets, resultant demand-supply imbalance and subsequent correction in prices of key Active Ingredients (AI) continued to pose challenges for Indian Agrochemical sector, primarily in the second half of the year. Astec also witnessed unprecedented drop in volumes as well as realisations in H2FY23 and as a result, the company reported decline in topline and profitability in FY23 as compared to the previous year."