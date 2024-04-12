Aster DM Healthcare declares special dividend of ₹118/share, stock near 52-week high-mark; check details
Aster DM Healthcare dividend: The company said the dividend will be payable to those shareholders whose names stand on the register of members of the company as on April 23
Aster DM Healthcare announced on Friday, April 12, that the company's board approved a special dividend of ₹118 per equity share after the conclusion of its meeting earlier today. The hospitality chain said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that the dividend will be payable to those shareholders whose names stand on the register of members of the company as on April 23- the record date set for the dividend. The dividend will be paid within 30 days.
