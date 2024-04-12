Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Aster DM Healthcare declares special dividend of ₹118/share, stock near 52-week high-mark; check details

Aster DM Healthcare declares special dividend of ₹118/share, stock near 52-week high-mark; check details

Nikita Prasad

  • Aster DM Healthcare dividend: The company said the dividend will be payable to those shareholders whose names stand on the register of members of the company as on April 23

Aster DM Healthcare approved a special dividend of 118 per share.

Aster DM Healthcare announced on Friday, April 12, that the company's board approved a special dividend of 118 per equity share after the conclusion of its meeting earlier today. The hospitality chain said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that the dividend will be payable to those shareholders whose names stand on the register of members of the company as on April 23- the record date set for the dividend. The dividend will be paid within 30 days.

The company's board has decided not to declare an interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). However, it may consider declaration of final dividend at the board meeting considering the approval of audited financial statements for FY24, said Aster DM Healthcare in its exchange filing.

Aster DM highlighted that the dividend is attributed to the proceeds from the sale of the GCC business and the redemption of redeemable preference shares issued to the company by Affinity Holdings Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned material subsidiary of Aster DM Healthcare, on 49,95,13,060 equity shares of 10 each.

Ahead of the announcement of the special dividend, shares of Aster DM Healthcare settled 2.66 per cent higher at 487.95 apiece on the BSE. The hospitality stock is near ots 52-week high-mark of 500.60 apiece on the BSE.

Nikita Prasad

