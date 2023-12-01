Aster DM Healthcare GCC business stake sale unlocks value, say analysts; shares rally 11%
The hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday announced the long-awaited sale of its GCC business for an Enterprise Value (EV) of $1.3 billion, which was higher than analysts’ estimates.
Aster DM Healthcare share price jumped over 11% to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹424.00 apiece on Friday. In the past one week, Aster DM Healthcare shares have risen 20%.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message