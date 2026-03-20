Aster DM Healthcare sets board meeting date to declare interim dividend for FY26; record date, other details

Aster DM Healthcare was in focus after the company announced that its board will meet on March 26, 2026, to consider and approve an interim dividend for the financial year 2025–26. The company also informed exchanges that the record date for determining eligible shareholders, if the dividend is approved, has been fixed as April 3, 2026.
“…a meeting of the Board of Directors of Aster DM Healthcare Limited… is scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 26, 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve declaration of interim dividend,” the company said in its filing.
Alongside the dividend announcement, Aster DM Healthcare said its trading window has been closed from March 19, 2026, in line with its insider trading norms. The window will remain shut until 48 hours after the announcement of financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.
The upcoming board meeting will be closely watched by investors, as dividend announcements often act as a key trigger for stock movement, especially in fundamentally strong companies with a consistent payout track record.
Despite a broader market rally today, March 20, the stock fell 1.2% to its day's low of ₹628.70. This is the third straight session of loss for the healthcare stock. It has shed over 6% in these 3 sessions combined.
However, the stock has been flat but positive in the last 1 month while adding around 6% in past 3 months. In last 1 year, it as surged 46%.
It has also given multibagger returns in the long term, soaring 351% in 5 years.
Currently, the stock is 14% away from its 52-week high of ₹732, hit in October 2025, meanwhile, it had touched its 52-week low of ₹428.40 in March 2025.
The company reported a net profit of ₹52.45 crore for the quarter, compared with ₹56.79 crore in the same period last year, marking a decline of 7.64%.
Revenue from operations rose 12.9% year-on-year to ₹1,185.7 crore, up from ₹1,049.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBITDA stood at ₹211 crore, reflecting a 2.5% increase from ₹189 crore a year ago, while EBITDA margin eased slightly to 17.8% from 18%.
The company said its Q3 profitability was impacted by one-time charges arising from the implementation of new Labour Codes notified on November 21, 2025, which update 29 existing laws.
The impact included ₹26.27 crore towards gratuity and ₹1.59 crore related to compensated absences, largely due to revised wage structures.
The company added that it continues to monitor the finalisation of Central and State-level rules and is awaiting further clarity from the government, and will make necessary adjustments as more details emerge.
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