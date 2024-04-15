Aster DM Healthcare share price jumps over 14% to 52-week high on special dividend announcement
Aster DM Healthcare on Friday had announced that its board of directors approved a special dividend of ₹118 per equity share. Aster DM said that the dividend is attributed to the proceeds from the sale of the GCC business.
Aster DM Healthcare share price jumped over 14% in early trade on Monday after the company announced a special dividend for its shareholders. Aster DM Healthcare shares rallied as much as 14.4% to a fresh 52-week high of ₹558.30 apiece on the BSE.
