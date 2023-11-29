Aster DM Healthcare share price jumps over 14% to a fresh 52-week high on sale of Gulf business
Hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare announced the sale of its Gulf business for $1.001 billion, with a consortium led by Fajr Capital acquiring a 65% stake.
Aster DM Healthcare share price rallied over 14% to hit a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday after the company approved to sell its GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) business for over $1 billion. Aster DM shares jumped as much as 14.83% to a new high of ₹382.00 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started