Aster DM Healthcare share price surges nearly 13% to hit its fresh all-time high
Aster DM Healthcare share price surged nearly 13 per cent to hit its fresh all-time high.
Aster DM Healthcare share price surged nearly 13 per cent to hit its fresh all-time high of ₹449.75 in early trade on Tuesday, January 16 a day after the company's announcement regarding dividend payment. Aster DM Healthcare share price opened at ₹448.10 against the previous close of ₹398.85 and soon jumped 12.8 per cent to the level of ₹449.75 on Tuesday. Around 9:50 am, the stock traded 9.18 per cent higher at ₹435.45 on BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started