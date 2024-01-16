Aster DM Healthcare share price surges nearly 13% to hit its fresh all-time high

Aster DM Healthcare share price surged nearly 13 per cent to hit its fresh all-time high of ₹449.75 in early trade on Tuesday, January 16 a day after the company's announcement regarding dividend payment. Aster DM Healthcare share price opened at ₹448.10 against the previous close of ₹398.85 and soon jumped 12.8 per cent to the level of ₹449.75 on Tuesday. Around 9:50 am, the stock traded 9.18 per cent higher at ₹435.45 on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of the company witnessed strong buying interest a day after the company announced that its board of directors approved the allocation of 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the upfront consideration of the $903 million to be received from the segregation of the company’s GCC business as dividend to its shareholders.

“The consideration receivable from the transaction is one billion dollars of which $903 million, subject to customary adjustments are payable at closing and up to $98.8 million may be received subsequently subject to certain contingent events," the company added in a statement.

“Following deliberations regarding future expansion plans, capex requirements, and cash reserves, the board is desirous to consider the distribution of 70-80 per cent of the upfront consideration of $903 million, as a dividend to its shareholders, in the range of ₹110 to ₹120 per share," said the company.

Aster DM Healthcare share price has demonstrated robust performance over the past year, soaring by an impressive 95 per cent, as per the current market price. The stock's upward trajectory remains noteworthy, as it has notched a 40 per cent gain in the last six months and a commendable 29 per cent increase in the last three months.

Last year, Aster DM Healthcare, a private healthcare service provider, announced that its subsidiary would sell its stake in Aster DM Healthcare FZC to Alpha GCC for $1.01 billion, which it will use to fund its growth.

“One of the reasons for the segregation of the India and GCC business was for the company to exit the GCC region…Having exited the GCC market after a long and thought-through process involving multiple advisors, the company has no intention to re-enter the same GCC market to expand its business," the company added in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

