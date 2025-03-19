Markets
As the weight of promoter pledge lifts, Aster DM is free to grow again
Ananya Roy , Deutsche Welle 6 min read 19 Mar 2025, 12:16 PM IST
Summary
- The lower promoter pledge is expected to enable Aster DM Healthcare to negotiate better terms with its lenders, allowing smoother capital expansion.
Since the covid-19 pandemic, India’s healthcare sector has been having a dream run. Buoyed by an aging demographic with rising incomes, along with improving penetration of medical insurance and medical tourism, the Nifty Healthcare Index has outperformed the broader market by recording a 25% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the last five years.
