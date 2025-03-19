As the weight of promoter pledge lifts, Aster DM is free to grow again

Freedom to expand

While the company had repaid a significant portion of its bridge loan using the GCC sale proceeds, a technical glitch had prevented it from freeing up the pledged shares. Earlier this month, after new lenders ploughed in fresh funds into Aster DM, the company was able to renegotiate existing debt at better terms. They were also able to free up a significant portion of the promoter pledge. Now only 41% of promoters’ shares are pledged. The lower promoter pledge is expected to enable the company to negotiate better terms with its lenders, allowing smoother capital expansion.