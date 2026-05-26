Astra Microwave Products shares rise over 12% to fresh record high after Q4 results

Shares of Astra Microwave Products, a defence manufacturing company, jumped 12.5% in Tuesday’s intraday session, May 26, reacting positively to the company’s March quarter results and hitting a fresh record high of ₹1,379 apiece.

For the March-ended quarter, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹106 crore, marking a sharp 44% jump from ₹73.5 crore reported in the same period last year. Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter rose to ₹488.24 crore, up 19.6% from ₹408 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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Revenue also came in significantly higher, rising 88% compared to ₹240 crore reported in the December quarter. In terms of operating profitability, EBITDA rose 36% year-on-year to ₹162.5 crore from ₹119.6 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 33.3% from 29.3% in the same period last year.

The full-year performance also remained healthy, with the company’s revenue coming in at ₹1,163 crore in FY26, reflecting a jump of 11% from ₹1,051 crore posted in FY25.

On the bottom line, the company posted a net profit of ₹192 crore, up 27% from ₹151 crore reported in the previous financial year.

The company had an order book of ₹2,141.21 crore as of March 31, 2026, which also includes ₹242.29 crore pertaining to service orders. It booked orders worth ₹1,335.58 crore during FY26. The order book size is nearly two times its FY26 revenue.

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Along with the financial results, the company also announced a final dividend of ₹2.40 per share for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval.

“The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of ₹2.40 per equity share of face value ₹2 each for the year ended March 31, 2026, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” the company said in its earnings filing.

Wealth creator on Dalal Street The company’s shares have maintained a steady winning run since April 2024 and have delivered phenomenal returns, emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators on Dalal Street. Even during periods of severe volatility in the broader market, the stock continued its bull run, indicating resilience against market corrections.

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Even after witnessing short-term weakness, the stock consistently staged strong recoveries, thereafter, recouping its losses in subsequent periods and reflecting its ability to rebound sharply.

From a trading price of ₹224 in March 2023, the shares have delivered a massive return of 515% to trade at the current level of ₹1,379. In terms of yearly performance, the stock has delivered positive returns in each of the last six years. In the current year so far, the momentum has remained intact, with the stock surging another 40%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.