Multibagger smallcap stock rallies 14% after bagging ₹386 crore-order from Maharatna PSU; Time to buy?
On Thursday, shares of Astra Microwave Products opened at ₹543.40 and surged 14.45 per cent to hit an intra day high of ₹621.95 against a 52-week high of ₹690 apiece on the BSE
Astra Microwave Products Share Price Today: Shares of Astra Microwave Products rallied over 14 per cent in afternoon deals on Thursday, March 28, after the electrical products company bagged an order worth ₹385.58 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL).
