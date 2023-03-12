Astral turning ex-bonus this week, FIIs stake plummets in Q3: Buy?5 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Large-cap company Astral Ltd operates in the industrial sector. The company recorded a market worth of ₹38,373.85 Cr on Friday and closed with a downside gap on the exchanges. The company is involved in the production and installation of CPVC pipes. The firm announced bonus shares in a 1:3 ratio with the release of its Q3FY23 results report, and it has set Tuesday, March 14, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to the issue of bonus equity shares. Due to the T+1 settlement mechanism of India, the stock is turning ex-bonus on the same date, i.e. on Tuesday.
