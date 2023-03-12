Astral turning ex-bonus this week, FIIs stake plummets in Q3: Buy?

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, Rahul Ghose said “Technically, the Astral stock has been trading in a sideways range for the last 4 months with 1820 being the bottom end of the range and 2150 being the higher end of it. The 2150 level is also a good resistance for the stock and the second tranche of buying should come about only once prices close above this level, For the near term, one can initiate a buy once it crosses and closes above the 1975 level as the stock on the daily chart has touched its lower bollinger band and is moving up. The Momentum indicators on the weekly chart are also suggesting that the stock might catch momentum soon through signs of a divergence. Further confirmation on the buy will be established if the Bollinger bands indicator starts to drift apart from the very narrow range that it is in currently."