NEW DELHI: Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India have jumped by almost a fourth in about two months fuelled by hopes that the company will benefit from its Anglo-Swedish parent’s covid-19 vaccine candidate that is being developed with the University of Oxford.

A spokesperson for the Indian subsidiary said the company has not received any communication from its parent on vaccine trials and that the development is being handled at its headquarters in Cambridge, UK.

Yet, over the last two months the stock has soared 24%, with analysts attributing the surge to sentiment. On Friday, the stock ended 3.5% lower at ₹3,209.95 on the National Stock Exchange.

Currently, AstraZeneca Pharma India is trading at price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 115.19, nearly four times the P/E of 30.56 for the Nifty Pharma index, according to data on the NSE.

“The only explanation for the rise is the hope that AstraZeneca India will benefit from the covid-19 vaccine its parent is developing," an analyst with a domestic brokerage said, on condition of anonymity.

Over the 12 months ended May, AstraZeneca India clocked sales of ₹667 crore, and while the growth of 8.7% is faster than the industry average of 6.4%, the sales account for less than 0.5% in market share, data from market research firm AIOCD-AWACS showed.

The only India connection to the vaccine trial is that the company’s parent along with the co-developer University of Oxford has signed a pact with Serum Institute of India for production and supply of the vaccine to the US and UK.

On 4 June, AstraZeneca announced that agreements with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi the Vaccine Alliance and Serum Institute are aimed at broad and equitable global access to the promising vaccine.

Under the licensing agreement, Serum Institute will supply 1 billion doses for low and middle-income countries, with a commitment to provide 400 million before the end of 2020.

Oxford University is currently conducting simultaneous phase 2 and 3 clinical trial in about 10,000 adult volunteers.

Another analyst said the company, which sells only novel drugs in India, may be benefitting from the launch of its new drug Qtern to a certain extent but the surge in the stock price is largely because of the vaccine trials.

In March, the Indian arm of AstraZeneca had launched Qtern, a combination of its two innovative drugs dapagliflozin and saxagliptin, for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Dapagliflozin is part of a new class of anti-diabetes drugs called SGLT-2 inhibitor, which help patients achieve improved control in blood sugar levels.

