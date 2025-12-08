Astron Multigrain share price slumps 24% from issue price after weak listing

Astron Multigrain share price extended fall after making a weak debut in the Indian stock market today. Astron Multigrain IPO listing date was today, 8 December 2025, and the stock was listed on BSE SME.

Astron Multigrain shares were listed at ₹50.40 apiece on the BSE SME, a discount of 20% to the issue price of ₹63 per share. The SME stock extended fall and was locked-in at 5% lower circuit of ₹47.88 apiece from its listing price. At the lowest point of the day, Astron Multigrain share price was down 24% from its issue price.

The SME IPO was open from December 1 to 3. Astron Multigrain IPO listing date was December 8, and the stock has been listed on BSE SME.

Astron Multigrain IPO listing was below Street estimates. Ahead of the share debut, Astron Multigrain IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, signalled a flat listing, without any premium or discount.

Astron Multigrain IPO Details The bidding for the SME IPO commenced on December 1, and concluded on December 3. The IPO allotment date was December 4, and the IPO listing date was December 8.

The company raised ₹18.40 crore from the public issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 23.4 lakh equity shares worth ₹14.74 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 58 lakh shares aggregating to ₹3.65 crore. Astron Multigrain IPO price band was ₹63.00 per share.

Astron Multigrain IPO was subscribed 1.22 times in total. The public issue was booked 1.94 times in the retail investors category, and 50% in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment.

Finaax Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Astron Multigrain IPO registrar.