At 10.9%, Indian stock market delivered higher returns than US, China, others in last 10 years: Report1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 05:56 PM IST
The Nifty large cap index has delivered a 10.9 per cent annualized return over the past 10 years, compared to 6 per cent of the US index and 2.7 per cent of China's market, according to a report by ASK Investment Managers.
The Indian stock market has outperformed major markets in the world on a three-year, five-year and 10-year basis. The Nifty large cap index has delivered a 10.9 per cent annualized return over the past 10 years, compared to 6 per cent of the US index and 2.7 per cent of China's market, according to a report by ASK Investment Managers.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started