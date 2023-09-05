The Indian stock market has outperformed major markets in the world on a three-year, five-year and 10-year basis. The Nifty large cap index has delivered a 10.9 per cent annualized return over the past 10 years, compared to 6 per cent of the US index and 2.7 per cent of China's market, according to a report by ASK Investment Managers.

In the last five years, Indian markets delivered 18.8 per cent annualized return, compared to 6.9 per cent of US, 12.1 per cent of Japan index, and 7.6 per cent of US index. Additionally, in the last three years, the annualized return of Indian markets stood at 6.1 per cent, higher than US, UK indices, and only slightly lower than 6.3 per cent mark of Indonesia market.

‘’Despite challenges, India is strongly poised to build on its strong structural and macroeconomic fundamentals. The market performance will never be linear, but the foundation for long-term economic growth is being built,'' said Sumit Jain, Deputy CIO, ASK Investment Managers.

The current calendar year has been strong for the markets in general, according to the report. While the large cap index (Nifty) is up 6 per cent CYTD, midcap index (BSE Midcap Index) and small cap index (BSE Small Cap Index) are up 23 per cent and 27 per cent respectively.

View Full Image Source: Bloomberg, ASK IM Research, in local currency, till date: 31st August

However, India has not been an outlier. Other countries including Germany, France, Mexico, Japan have delivered higher returns compared to India during the same time frame. Notably, where India differs is on long period returns. On a 3/5/10 years basis India’s performance has been superior compared to other markets.

Earlier this year, DSP Asset Managers in its Netra June 2023 report titled ‘Early Signals Through Charts’, revealed that over the last 123 years, the Indian stock market has delivered a real return of 6.6 per cent, which is higher than the returns delivered by US and China markets as well as the world equity markets.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED