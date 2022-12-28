At 137% above 1 year low, this stock to mull share buyback & dividend this week2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 04:41 PM IST
A small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹2,459.72 Cr, Welspun Enterprises Ltd operates in the industrial industry. Welspun Enterprises Limited (WEL), a subsidiary of the Welspun Group, operates in PPP projects in a variety of sectors, including highways, water, and urban infrastructure. The company's primary operation is in the infrastructure business.
