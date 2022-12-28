A small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹2,459.72 Cr, Welspun Enterprises Ltd operates in the industrial industry. Welspun Enterprises Limited (WEL), a subsidiary of the Welspun Group, operates in PPP projects in a variety of sectors, including highways, water, and urban infrastructure. The company's primary operation is in the infrastructure business.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) and 29(1)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors will consider the following proposals at its meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, i.e. December 30, 2022.: (i) Buyback of equity shares and (ii) Declaration of interim dividend."

The shares of Welspun Enterprises Ltd closed today on the NSE at ₹163.75 apiece, up by 1.64% from the previous close of ₹161.10. The stock recorded a total volume of 1,428,007 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,428,007 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 129% during the past three years, and it has climbed by 74.67% over the past year. The stock has appreciated 71.92% YTD so far in 2022 and 66.58% over the last six months.

The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹172.20 on (08-December-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹69.00 on (12-May-2022), indicating at the current market price the stock is trading 137.31% above the 1-year low and 4.90% below the recent 1 year high. Welspun Enterprises has announced an equity dividend of 15.00% at a face value of ₹10, or ₹1.5 per share, for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022. This generates a dividend yield of 0.91% at the current share price of Rs. 163.75. At today's closing price the stock was seen trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA).

