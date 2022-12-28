At 137% above 1 year low, this stock to mull share buyback & dividend this week

The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹172.20 on (08-December-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹69.00 on (12-May-2022), indicating at the current market price the stock is trading 137.31% above the 1-year low and 4.90% below the recent 1 year high. Welspun Enterprises has announced an equity dividend of 15.00% at a face value of ₹10, or ₹1.5 per share, for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022. This generates a dividend yield of 0.91% at the current share price of Rs. 163.75. At today's closing price the stock was seen trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA).