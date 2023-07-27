At 3.75%, ECB hikes rates to historic 23-year high as it battles inflation; signals further policy tightening3 min read 27 Jul 2023, 06:25 PM IST
The central bank's ninth straight increase took the closely-watched deposit rate to 3.75 percent -- a level last seen in May 2001 and equal to its previous record high.
The European Central Bank on Thursday raised borrowing costs a quarter percentage point, taking a key rate to its highest level since early 2001 as its battle against surging inflation reached the one-year mark.
