Bharat Electronics (BEL) shares snapped a 3-days rally and witnessed heavy profit booking on Friday after the company posted its second-quarter results in line with the street's estimates. BEL garnered strong growth in both revenue and net profit terms sequentially during Q2FY23. Despite the latest drop, BEL is a multibagger stock with gains of more than 3.5 times in 2 years. Its current dividend yield is around 4.27% at the latest market price. The company has a good track record of giving hefty dividends to its shareholders. However, should you buy BEL shares after the Q2 results?

