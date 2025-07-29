At 52-week high! Hind Rectifiers shares hit 20% upper circuit after Q1 results 2025, fundraise move

Shares of Hind Rectifiers Ltd surged sharply on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, hitting the 20 percent upper circuit at 1,711.65, also marking a new 52-week high. The rally came after the company reported robust financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26) and unveiled plans for a fundraising through convertible warrants.

Strong Q1FY26 Performance Drives Stock Rally

Hind Rectifiers posted a net profit of 12.8 crore in Q1FY26, reflecting a 28 percent sequential increase from 10 crore in Q4FY25 and a year-on-year jump of nearly 83 percent compared to 7 crore in Q1FY25. The company's operational performance also improved significantly during the quarter.

Revenue for the quarter stood at 214 crore, registering a 58.5 percent increase from the same period last year. EBITDA rose by 69 percent year-on-year to 24.3 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 70 basis points to 11.3 percent, up from 10.6 percent in the previous year.

Overall, net profit grew 81.4 percent year-on-year, reflecting sustained operational momentum and cost efficiency gains.

Fundraising Plan via Convertible Warrants

Alongside its stellar quarterly results, Hind Rectifiers also announced a fundraising plan. The company’s board approved the issue of up to 2 lakh fully convertible equity warrants at a price of 1,368.23 per share.

  • 25 percent of the total warrant value will be paid upfront at the time of application.
  • The remaining amount will be payable at the time of conversion into equity shares.
  • Each warrant will be convertible into one equity share, and the entire issuance will be allocated to Elventive Tech Pvt. Ltd.

This infusion of capital is expected to support the company’s long-term growth initiatives and bolster its balance sheet.

Shareholding and stock performance

As per the June 2025 shareholding data, ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held a 1.46 percent stake in Hind Rectifiers. The promoter group owned 43.98 percent of the total equity at the end of the June quarter.

The company's market capitalisation now stands at 2,937.6 crore. The stock has been a multibagger performer, delivering 131 percent returns over the past year and gaining over 33 percent in the last one month alone.

