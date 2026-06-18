At 52-week high! YES Bank share price jumps 16% in 5 sessions: Should you buy? Here's what technicals suggest

Private sector lender YES Bank share price hit another 52-week high in intra-day deals today, 18 June, extending gains for the 5th straight session. This is the second consecutive 52-week high for the stock. It has rallied 16% in the past 5 sessions.

The banking stock jumped as much as 2.6% to its year high of ₹25.77. It is now 50% above its 52-week low of ₹17.19, hit in March 2026.

The recent rally in YES Bank comes after the lender announced a strategic partnership with Northern Arc Capital to expand credit access, accelerate digital lending capabilities and offer debt investment opportunities to customers. The stock has also benefited from the broader strength in banking shares following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest measures to boost foreign currency inflows, which are expected to enhance liquidity across the banking system.

The scrip has been giving positive returns in near term. It has added 18% in 1 month, 35% in 3 months, 20% in 6 months, and 29% in the past 1 year.

What technicals suggest YES Bank's recent price action indicates strengthening bullish momentum, with the stock breaking above a key resistance level and technical indicators remaining supportive of further gains.

According to Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, YES BANK has witnessed a strong breakout in the current week by moving above the key resistance level of ₹24.25 and is currently trading around ₹25.24.

"The breakout indicates improving bullish sentiment and suggests the possibility of further upside in the coming sessions. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with both the Daily and Weekly RSI sustaining above the 60 mark, reflecting strong buying interest and positive price momentum across multiple time frames," he noted.

As long as the stock holds above the crucial support zone of ₹23, the bullish outlook is expected to remain intact. On the upside, the next major resistance is placed near ₹27.53, which could be the next target zone for the ongoing rally, suggested the expert.

YES Bank Q4 Snapshot Private lender YES Bank on April 18 reported a robust rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, aided by improving loan growth and stable asset quality. The lender also reported a return on assets (RoA) of 1%, marking the first time it has reached that level since 2020.

The bank posted a standalone net profit of ₹1,068 crore for the fourth quarter, compared with ₹739 crore in the corresponding period last year. The earnings marked the first quarterly result under the leadership of the bank's new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vinay M Tonse.

Net interest income (NII), which represents the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid on deposits, rose marginally to ₹7,650 crore from ₹7,616 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income increased slightly to ₹9,381 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹9,356 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The bank's asset quality also improved marginally during the quarter. YES Bank said it made a one-time provision of ₹341 crore in the March quarter.

Tonse said the bank is targeting a net interest margin (NIM) of 3.25%-3.5% over the next two to three years while focusing on building a franchise with sustainable return ratios. The lender's NIM for the quarter stood at 2.7%, compared with 2.5% in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Following the earnings announcement, ICICI Securities said YES Bank delivered a robust quarter, supported by an improvement in margins and business growth momentum. The brokerage highlighted that the bank's RoA reached 1% in Q4FY26 and 0.8% for FY26, driven by an expansion in NIM despite broader sector-wide pressure on margins.

ICICI Securities also pointed to strong growth in current account and savings account (CASA) deposits and a declining drag from the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) as key positives. According to the brokerage, the bank expects margins to improve further in the coming quarters.

The brokerage expects loan growth to remain broadly in line with overall banking system growth and estimates a 12% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in advances between FY26 and FY28.

However, ICICI Securities maintained its "Hold" rating on the stock while revising its target price to ₹21. The brokerage cited limited upside potential at current levels and said further improvement in core profitability and credit costs would be needed for a more constructive stance on the lender.