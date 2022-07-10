At 53% above its 52-week-low, this debt-free stock to go ex-dividend tomorrow

In stock exchange filings, the company has said “As informed to you earlier, the Board at its meeting held on April 28, 2022, has recommended a final dividend of 120% (Rs. 2.40 per equity share) for the Financial Year 2021-22, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing AGM. Further, this is to inform you that the dividend, if declared, by the Members at the AGM, subject to deduction of tax at source, wherever applicable, will be paid to those Members Whose names appear as Beneficial Owners as at the end of the business hours on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in the list of Beneficial Owners to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited in respect of equity shares held in electronic form; and Whose names appear as Members in the Register of Members of the Company after giving effect to valid share transmissions / deletion of names in physical form lodged with the Company / its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent on or before Tuesday, July 12, 2022."