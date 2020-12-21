At $8.1 billion in November, FPI inflows highest in 12 years: Report

As of end-November, FPIs increased their overweight positions in financials by 4.75 per cent, IT by 1.48 per cent, and discretionary by 0.03 per cent and were underweight on materials by 8.9 per cent, healthcare by 0.64 per cent, utilities by 0.56 per cent, telecom by 0.37 per cent, staples by 0.33 per cent and industrials by 0.31 per cent.