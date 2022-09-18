At a 37% discount from the high, this stock sets record date for 100% dividend

Last month, the company informed stock exchanges that “The 49th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 27th September 2022 through Video Conferencing ("VC") / other Audio Visual means ("OVAM") and the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday the 21st September 2022 to Tuesday the 27th September 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on 27th September 2022. The Company has fixed Tuesday the 20th September 2022 as the cut-off date to record the entitlement of the Shareholders to cast their vote electronically at the 49th Annual General Meeting by electronic means under the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under read with SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Consequently the same cut-off date of 20th September 2022 would record entitlement of Shareholders who do not cast their vote electronically, to cast their vote at the 49th Annual general meeting of the company to be held on 27th September 2022. The E-Voting period will commence on Saturday 24th September 2022 at 9.00 a.m. and ends on Monday the 26th September 2022 at 5.00 p.m.."

