In the longer term, Atul Karwa Research Analyst at HDFC Securities in its report said, "we expect, demand for housing is likely to increase with the increasing urbanization, better affordability and higher incentives provided by the Govt. This is likely to be beneficial for companies like HUDCO. The Govt. is also looking to improve urban infrastructure and provide better living conditions to the rising urban population. HUDCO has restricted its fresh exposure to the private sector since 2013. Legacy private sector loans accounted for only ~3% of the total loan book as of Mar’22."

