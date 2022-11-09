BENGALURU/MUMBAI : The National Stock Exchange held its first conference call with investors on Monday, aiming to win back the trust of potential investors after the country’s largest exchange was rocked by corporate governance issues and scams in the past few years.

NSE’s first investor interaction in its nearly three-decade journey comes soon after the former BSE boss Ashish Chauhan took over as managing director of the privately held exchange in August.

NSE’s management, comprising half a dozen senior leaders, was quizzed by investors and analysts on issues relating to the co-location scam to a timeline of when the country’s largest exchange will go public—and eventually offer an exit to some of its early investors.

“This is the first-ever quarterly call which we will continue going forward. We will continue to improve and require your feedback. And I can assure you each feedback will be taken seriously, as we want to have a better relationship with all stakeholders going forward," Chauhan told investors, according to an audio recording of the call reviewed by Mint.

“With regards to the co-location case, there are cases in various courts. So, I won’t like to comment on that. On the question of corporate governance, it is a matter of the past. Broadly, most of that happened before 2017. And after that, there has not been any such issue. But there is an overhang of that, and we all are acutely aware of that," Chauhan said.

The co-location case relates to allegations that NSE officials provided certain high-frequency traders unfair access through co-location servers placed at the site of exchange, speeding up trading.

At the heart of the corporate governance issues plaguing NSE are the issue of co-location scams and the conduct of its former bosses, Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna. Earlier this year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India red-flagged the “bizarre misconduct" of an unnamed former NSE executive, as the regulator said in an order that the former executive had shared confidential information with an alleged yogi in the Himalayas.

A change of guard at NSE comes at a time Madhabi Puri Buch took over as the first woman chairperson of the markets regulator.

NSE also told investors that it intends to sell some of its non-core business, including the talent management business and cloud computing business, according to a note by DAM Capital, a Mumbai-based investment bank.

NSE’s cloud computing business comes under CXIO Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a step-down subsidiary that is majority owned by the exchange, according to NSE’s 2022-23 annual report. In the year ended 31 March, CXIO Technologies reported a revenue of ₹59.36 crore.

TalentSpring Pvt. Ltd is an ed-tech firm owned by NSE that offers training in areas of deep tech and artificial intelligence. Talent Spring ended last year with ₹72.16 crore in revenue.

NSE’s sales jumped 63% from a year ago and improved 12.3% sequentially to ₹3,157.5 crore in July-September. Profit jumped 62% from a year ago and 5% sequentially to ₹1,773.9 crore at the end of the latest quarter.

Some praised NSE’s decision to meet its investors.

“When seen from where NSE has come, this engagement with stakeholders is a very encouraging step," said an executive at a Bengaluru-based family office that owns shares in NSE. “The exchange is also sending a message to the regulator about its intent to go public."

NSE first applied for an IPO in December 2016, intending to list by the first half of the following year. However, it failed to secure Sebi nod because of controversies related to the co-location case.

A cornerstone of Chauhan’s approach is building trust, and during the hour-long interaction, he said: “The tighter the regulations, people’s trust goes up in the market, and more people come into the markets."

Public shareholders own 55.67% of NSE, while trading members and associates of trading members own the rest, as of 30 September. Foreign investors own nearly a third of NSE. The exchange counts Tiger Global and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as key investors.

Some billionaires owning a stake in NSE include Azim Premji, who owns a 3% stake through his family office Premji Invest; N.R. Narayana Murthy (through Catamaran Ventures); and Radhakishan Damani, who owns 1.58%. Among its 3,858 shareholders, the largest is LIC, which owns about 10.7%.