At record high! Finolex Cables stock jumps 25% in 2 sessions on strong Q4 results
Shares of Finolex Cables surged over 25 percent in 2 sessions after it posted better-than-expected results for the March quarter. The stock jumped as much as 11.7 percent in intra-day deals on Monday to its record high of ₹1,433.
Shares of Finolex Cables surged over 25 percent in 2 sessions after the company posted better-than-expected results for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24).
