At record high! Newly listed Waterways Leisure Tourism share price hits 10% upper circuit after weak stock market debut

Shares of newly listed Waterways Leisure Tourism, the operator of Cordelia Cruises, hit the 10% upper circuit at ₹734.05 on the BSE on Thursday, July 2, marking a fresh record high as investors lapped up the stock a day after its weak stock market debut.

Advertisement

The company made a subdued debut on Wednesday, July 1, with its shares listing at a discount of around 16% to the initial public offering (IPO) price.

On the NSE, Waterways Leisure Tourism shares debuted at ₹681 apiece, a discount of 15.72% to the issue price. On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹690, reflecting a 14.60% discount. The company had launched its ₹585-crore IPO with a price band of ₹769-808 per share.

Despite the lacklustre listing, the stock witnessed strong buying interest in Thursday's session, with shares climbing to their highest-ever level on the BSE.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO details The ₹585-crore IPO had comprised an entirely fresh issue of 0.72 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Advertisement

The issue had sailed through on the final day of bidding, driven largely by strong participation from retail investors. Overall, the IPO was subscribed 1.46 times during the bidding period from June 23 to June 25. Ahead of the public issue, Waterways Leisure Tourism had raised ₹263.25 crore from anchor investors.

The retail investor portion was subscribed 4.19 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category received subscriptions of 1.17 times. In contrast, the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment remained undersubscribed, attracting bids for only 69% of the shares reserved for institutional investors.

According to the company, the net proceeds from the issue were proposed to be primarily utilised towards meeting the lease-related obligations of its step-down subsidiary, Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) Pvt. Ltd., while the remaining funds were to be used for general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

Brokerage firm Swastika Investmart had assigned a 'Neutral' rating to the IPO, stating that the company enjoys a strong position in India's fast-growing cruise tourism market. The brokerage noted that the business has maintained healthy occupancy levels and strong passenger demand, reflecting the increasing acceptance of cruise tourism in the country.

"While the company has turned profitable, EBITDA margins have declined recently and the business remains exposed to fuel costs, occupancy fluctuations, and operational disruptions. At around 101x P/E, the IPO appears aggressively priced. Despite strong industry tailwinds and growth potential, the valuation leaves limited margin of safety. We assign a NEUTRAL rating—suitable for long-term investors, but not particularly attractive for listing gains," the brokerage firm had said.

About the company Waterways Leisure Tourism operates Cordelia Cruises, India's domestic ocean cruise brand, offering luxury cruise experiences across domestic and international destinations.

Advertisement

For FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹579.7 crore and a net profit of ₹52.1 crore. Its financial position also strengthened significantly during the year, with net worth rising to ₹80.2 crore from ₹32.8 crore a year earlier, reflecting stronger fundamentals ahead of its stock market listing.

The company operates its flagship vessel, MV Empress, which has the capacity to accommodate more than 2,000 passengers. It offers cruises to key domestic destinations, including Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Chennai, Lakshadweep, Visakhapatnam and Puducherry, while also operating select international voyages to Sri Lanka, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.

The stock staged a strong recovery after its discounted debut, hitting its upper circuit and a record high in just its second day of trading. Investors will now watch whether the momentum sustains amid the company's improving financial performance and growing interest in India's cruise tourism market.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.