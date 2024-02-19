At record high! Nuvama Wealth jumps 24% in February; Citi sees further upside
After a 24 percent jump just in February so far, global brokerage house Citi sees the stock hitting ₹5,000 by December 2025. This comes on the back of its stellar December quarter (Q3FY24) results.
