At record low! Paytm share price at 10% lower circuit after a 36% fall in last 2 sessions
One 97 Communications (Paytm) share price extended losses for the third straight session, hitting its 10 percent lower circuit on Monday, February 5 at ₹438.35, also its record low.
One 97 Communications (Paytm) share price extended losses for the third straight session, hitting its 10 percent lower circuit on Monday, February 5 at ₹438.35, also its record low on BSE. The stock has already crashed 36 percent in the previous 2 sessions.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started