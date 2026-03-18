At record low! Rupee breaches 92.57 against dollar for the first time ever amid prolonged US-Iran war

The Indian rupee slipped on Monday, March 18 to breach ₹92.50 against US dollar for the first time ever extending its recent weakness as escalating tensions in the Middle East kept crude oil prices elevated, heightening economic risks for India and weighing on capital inflows. This development comes ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due later today.

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The Indian currency weakened to 92.57 against the US dollar, breaching its previous all-time low of 92.4750 recorded last week.

However, Indian stock markets rallied for the third straight session following gains in global peers despite rising geopolotical tensions in the Middle East and rising crude oil prices.

Sensex soared 858 points or 1.1% to day's high of 76,929.30 while Nifty 50 jumped 255 points to day's high of 23,836.

Crude Oil Price Today Oil prices declined on Wednesday after Iraq resumed crude exports through a pipeline to Turkey’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, raising hopes of some supply relief amid ongoing disruptions from Gulf producers.

However, with no signs of easing tensions in the Iran conflict, benchmark Brent crude has remained above $100 per barrel for four consecutive sessions.

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After gaining more than 3% in the previous session, Brent futures slipped 31 cents, or 0.3%, to $103.12 per barrel as of 0902 GMT. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.56, or 1.6%, to $94.65.

Iran confirmed on Tuesday that its security chief Ali Larijani was killed in an Israeli strike, marking the most senior figure targeted since Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the U.S.-Israeli war in late February.

Separately, the U.S. military said it had carried out strikes on sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz, citing threats from Iranian anti-ship missiles to international shipping in the region.

US Federal Reserve Policy Decision Tonight The US Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on March 17, with the outcome due later on March 18, amid heightened uncertainty from the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Markets widely expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged at the March 2026 FOMC meeting.

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The tensions, which began on February 28, have disrupted global oil supplies and pushed prices higher, raising concerns over persistent inflation above the Fed’s 2% target while also threatening economic growth. This has put the central bank in a difficult position as it balances inflation control with growth support.

“The upcoming FOMC meeting comes at a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve is still balancing the twin objectives of controlling inflation and maintaining labor market stability. Inflation in the United States peaked at nearly 9% in 2021, prompting the Federal Reserve to embark on one of the most aggressive tightening cycles in decades. Between 2022 and 2023, the Federal Funds Effective Rate was raised from 0.125% to 5.375%. We expect the FOMC to maintain the status quo at the upcoming meeting while emphasizing caution regarding inflation risks. In the near term, financial markets are likely to remain sensitive to oil prices, which are currently hovering near $100 per barrel,” said Nachiketa Sawrikar, fund manager, Artha Global Multiplier fund.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.