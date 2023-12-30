FPIs pump ₹2.37 lakh crore in Indian equities this year; December clocks highest inflows at ₹66,135 crore
- At ₹66,135 crore, December clocks highest FPI inflows in 2023; Total inflows stand at ₹2.37 lakh crore for CY23
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At ₹66,135 crore, December clocks highest FPI inflows in 2023; Total inflows stand at ₹2.37 lakh crore for CY23
MORE TO COME
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!