Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FPIs pump 2.37 lakh crore in Indian equities this year; December clocks highest inflows at 66,135 crore

FPIs pump 2.37 lakh crore in Indian equities this year; December clocks highest inflows at 66,135 crore

Nikita Prasad

  • At 66,135 crore, December clocks highest FPI inflows in 2023; Total inflows stand at 2.37 lakh crore for CY23

FPIs had invested Rs7,300 crore during July and August. Photo: iStock

At 66,135 crore, December clocks highest FPI inflows in 2023; Total inflows stand at 2.37 lakh crore for CY23

MORE TO COME

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.