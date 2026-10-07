At the upper circuit and record high! Asset Reconstruction Company shares surge 10% - What is fuelling the stock rise?

Asset Reconstruction Company's share price surged 10% to hit its upper circuit as well as its record high on the BSE in intraday trade on Wednesday, 7 October, in an otherwise weak stock market. Asset Reconstruction Company shares opened at ₹149 against their previous close of ₹145.70 and jumped 10% to their upper price band and all-time high of ₹160.25. Meanwhile, equity benchmark Sensex declined by 0.75% during the session.

Why is Asset Reconstruction Company share price rising? While the stock has been rising for three consecutive sessions now, Wednesday's rise in the stock can be attributed to a 54% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit for the June quarter of the financial year 2027 (Q1FY27).

In an exchange filing on 6 October, the company said its Q1FY27 consolidated profit stood at ₹89.15 crore, up 54.2% from ₹57.83 crore in the same quarter last year and 8.4% from ₹82.23 crore in Q4FY26.

Consolidated total revenue from operations jumped 11.5% year-on-year and 19.8% quarter-on-quarter to ₹234.74 crore.

The company's assets under management (AUM) for FY26 stood at nearly ₹20,150 crore.

Asset Reconstruction Company share price trend Asset Reconstruction Company (Arcil) debuted on the exchanges on 17 September this year. At the current market price of ₹160.25, it is up 15% from its IPO price of ₹139. The stock hit an all-time low of ₹124.10 on 18 September.

Asset Reconstruction Company launched its initial public offering (IPO) on 9 September. The issue concluded on 11 September with an overall subscription of 14 times. The IPO was an offer for sale (OFS) of 52,731,946 shares for ₹732.97 crore.

Asset Reconstruction Company operates across India and is engaged in acquiring stressed assets from banks and financial institutions and implementing resolution strategies through restructuring, enforcement of rights over underlying securities, and settlement aimed at maximising recovery and optimising the value of such stressed assets to generate revenue streams.

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