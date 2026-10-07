At the upper circuit and record high! Asset Reconstruction Company shares surge 10% - What is fuelling the stock rise?

Asset Reconstruction Company shares opened at 149 against their previous close of 145.70 and jumped 10% to their upper price band and all-time high of 160.25.

Nishant Kumar
Updated7 Oct 2026, 12:34 PM IST
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Asset Reconstruction Company shares surged 10% to hit their upper circuit in intraday trade on 7 October.
Asset Reconstruction Company shares surged 10% to hit their upper circuit in intraday trade on 7 October. (an AI-generated image for representational purposes)

Asset Reconstruction Company's share price surged 10% to hit its upper circuit as well as its record high on the BSE in intraday trade on Wednesday, 7 October, in an otherwise weak stock market. Asset Reconstruction Company shares opened at 149 against their previous close of 145.70 and jumped 10% to their upper price band and all-time high of 160.25. Meanwhile, equity benchmark Sensex declined by 0.75% during the session.

Why is Asset Reconstruction Company share price rising?

While the stock has been rising for three consecutive sessions now, Wednesday's rise in the stock can be attributed to a 54% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit for the June quarter of the financial year 2027 (Q1FY27).

In an exchange filing on 6 October, the company said its Q1FY27 consolidated profit stood at 89.15 crore, up 54.2% from 57.83 crore in the same quarter last year and 8.4% from 82.23 crore in Q4FY26.

Consolidated total revenue from operations jumped 11.5% year-on-year and 19.8% quarter-on-quarter to 234.74 crore.

The company's assets under management (AUM) for FY26 stood at nearly 20,150 crore.

Asset Reconstruction Company share price trend

Asset Reconstruction Company (Arcil) debuted on the exchanges on 17 September this year. At the current market price of 160.25, it is up 15% from its IPO price of 139. The stock hit an all-time low of 124.10 on 18 September.

Asset Reconstruction Company launched its initial public offering (IPO) on 9 September. The issue concluded on 11 September with an overall subscription of 14 times. The IPO was an offer for sale (OFS) of 52,731,946 shares for 732.97 crore.

Asset Reconstruction Company operates across India and is engaged in acquiring stressed assets from banks and financial institutions and implementing resolution strategies through restructuring, enforcement of rights over underlying securities, and settlement aimed at maximising recovery and optimising the value of such stressed assets to generate revenue streams.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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