Tata Motors CV arm acquires 26% stake in Hyderabad-based e-mobility company, stock in red | Check details

A subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, formerly TML Commercial Vehicles Limited, has acquired 26% stake in Mateshwari E-Smart Mobility (Hyderabad) Private Limited. Tata Motors’ arm TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, has invested ₹2,60,000 in the Hyderabad-based company.

Tata Motors stock was trading lower during Tuesday’s trading session as part of overall weaker sentiment prevailing across the Indian stock market today.

Advertisement

Tata Motors business update Tata Motors subsidiary, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, has purchased an invested ₹2,60,000 in Mateshwari E-Smart Mobility (Hyderabad) Private Limited (MEMHPL). It will “constitute 26% in the paid up share capital in MEMHPL. Hence, pursuant to said investment, MEMHPL became an Associate of the Company,” stated the company in its BSE filing released on Monday.

The company was incorporated on August 11, 2026, and it will become become an associate company of Tata Motors and consequently a related party post transaction.

Cost of acquisition The cost of acquisition is ₹10 per share, at par aggregating to ₹2,60,000. Under the acquisition, the Tata Motors’ arm, TSCMSL, acquired 26,000 equity shares of ₹10 each, at par of MEMHPL. Post the transaction, TSCMSL will own 26% stake in MEMHPL.

Advertisement

Impact of acquisition The acquisition is likely to increase Tata Motors orders acquired over the past few months. Tata Motors subsidiary “is participating in the tenders issued by various Municipal Corporations for the operations and maintenance of electric buses.”

“TSCMSL, along with Mateshwari Urban Transport Solutions Private Limited, (a holding company of MEMHPL), has been awarded the tender for the operation and maintenance of Electric busses under The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation. Accordingly, the acquisition of MEMHPL for the purpose of operations and maintenance of electric buses falls within the business objects of the Company,” as per the company BSE filing.

Tata Motors share price trend The stock was trading 0.36% lower at ₹431.35 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,58,857.12 crore at 1:26 pm on Tuesday. The stock surged to an intraday high of ₹433.60 per share and an dipped to an intraday low of ₹426.50 per share.

Advertisement

Tata Motors share price history The stock surged to its 52-week high of ₹508.95 per share on February 27, 2926. Its share price value dipped to its 52-week low of ₹306 per share on November 14, 2025. Its share price value has declined 7.5% in one month. Its share price value has surged close to 1.85% in one month and around 1.07% in 2026 so far.