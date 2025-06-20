Subscribe

Aten Papers & Foam share price off to a tepid start, lists at 6% discount on BSE SME

Aten Papers & Foam IPO share listing was below what the grey market was pencilling in. Ahead of its listing, the Aten Papers & Foam IPO GMP was nil, indicating that investors expected the stock to list at par, rather than at a discount.

Saloni Goel
Updated20 Jun 2025, 10:10 AM IST
Advertisement
Aten Papers & Foam share price off to a tepid start, lists at 6% discount on BSE SME
Aten Papers & Foam share price off to a tepid start, lists at 6% discount on BSE SME(Pixabay)

Aten Papers & Foam IPO Listing: The shares of Aten Papers & Foam, a paper and paper products maker, were off to a slow start on the BSE SME on Friday, June 20. Aten Papers & Foam shares got listed at 90 apiece, down 6.25% from their issue price of 96 per share.

Advertisement

The listing price of Aten Papers & Foam IPO was below what the grey market was pencilling in. Ahead of its listing, the Aten Papers & Foam IPO GMP was nil, indicating that investors expected the stock to list at par, rather than at a discount.

Aten Papers & Foam IPO details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aten Papers & Foam was open for subscription from June 13 to June 17 at a fixed price of 96 per share.

The public offer was an entirely fresh issue sale of 33 lakh shares, aiming to raise 31.68 crore.

Aten Papers & Foam IPO had seen a decent demand, garnering 1.49 times bids. Overall, the IPO garnered bids for 46,70,400 shares as against 31,34,400 shares on offer.

Advertisement

The retail portion was subscribed 2.17 times, the non-institutional investor portion was booked 0.66 times, and the qualified institutional buyers portion received 2.91 times bids.

The minimum lot size for an application was set as 1200 shares, requiring an investment of at least 1,09,200 by the retail investors.

More to come…

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAten Papers & Foam share price off to a tepid start, lists at 6% discount on BSE SME
Read Next Story