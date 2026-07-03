Atharva Polyplast IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online on BSE, MUFG Intime

Atharva Polyplast IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for Atharva Polyplast is expected to be finalized today, July 03. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, MUFG Intime India, or on the BSE website.

The ₹27 crore IPO, which was open for bidding from June 30 to July 02, saw a healthy response from investors, being subscribed 10.74 times.

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Among the investor segments, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 19 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 11.30 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers was booked at 3.58 times.

The IPO price was set at ₹60. Given the retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis.

Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on July 06, 2025. The IPO is scheduled to list on NSE SME on Tuesday, July 07.

Meanwhile, according to market sources, the grey market premium for Atharva Polyplast was nil today, suggesting that the stock may list at the issue price or possibly at a discount.

Atharva Polyplast IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1: Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

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Step 2: Choose ‘Atharva Polyplast’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3: Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Click on Search

Your Atharva Polyplast IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Steps to check IPO allotment status on the BSE website Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the official BSE website.

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type,’ select ‘Equity.’

Step 3: Choose the IPO name from the dropdown menu under ‘Issue Name.’

Step 4: Enter your PAN or application number.

Step 5: Complete the captcha verification by clicking on “I am not a robot,” then click on the “Submit” button. The allotment status will appear on the screen.

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About Atharva Polyplast The company is engaged in manufacturing precision plastic components for industries such as furniture, home appliances, and automobiles. It specialises in injection moulding, processing materials including polypropylene (PP), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and other engineering polymers.

It primarily serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers in India, offering end-to-end solutions ranging from mould design and prototyping to production, assembly, and quality testing. The company also undertakes value-added assembly of components, including fasteners, hinges, and foam parts, based on customer specifications.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.