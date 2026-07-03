Atharva Polyplast IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online on BSE, MUFG Intime

Atharva Polyplast IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for Atharva Polyplast is expected to be finalized today, July 03. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, MUFG Intime India, or on the BSE website.
The ₹27 crore IPO, which was open for bidding from June 30 to July 02, saw a healthy response from investors, being subscribed 10.74 times.
Among the investor segments, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 19 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 11.30 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers was booked at 3.58 times.
The IPO price was set at ₹60. Given the retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis.
Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on July 06, 2025. The IPO is scheduled to list on NSE SME on Tuesday, July 07.
Meanwhile, according to market sources, the grey market premium for Atharva Polyplast was nil today, suggesting that the stock may list at the issue price or possibly at a discount.
Step 1: Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
Step 2: Choose ‘Atharva Polyplast’ in the Select Company dropdown menu
Step 3: Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.
Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected
Step 5: Click on Search
Your Atharva Polyplast IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the official BSE website.
Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type,’ select ‘Equity.’
Step 3: Choose the IPO name from the dropdown menu under ‘Issue Name.’
Step 4: Enter your PAN or application number.
Step 5: Complete the captcha verification by clicking on “I am not a robot,” then click on the “Submit” button. The allotment status will appear on the screen.
The company is engaged in manufacturing precision plastic components for industries such as furniture, home appliances, and automobiles. It specialises in injection moulding, processing materials including polypropylene (PP), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and other engineering polymers.
It primarily serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers in India, offering end-to-end solutions ranging from mould design and prototyping to production, assembly, and quality testing. The company also undertakes value-added assembly of components, including fasteners, hinges, and foam parts, based on customer specifications.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.