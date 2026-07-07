Atharva Polyplast share price lists with 15% premium at ₹69 on BSE

Atharva Polyplast IPO listing: Atharva Polyplast share price made a strong listing in the Indian stock market on Tuesday, 7 July. The shares of Atharva Polyplast listed at 15% premium over the IPO price of ₹60.

Atharva Polyplast share price opened at ₹69 apiece on BSE SME. This means that the IPO allottees made a gain of over 15% over the Atharva Polyplast IPO listing.

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Atharva Polyplast IPO details The ₹27 crore IPO, which was available for subscription between June 30 and July 2, received strong investor interest, with the issue being subscribed 10.74 times.

The non-institutional investor (NII) category led the demand, attracting 19 times subscription, followed by the retail segment at 11.30 times and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion at 3.58 times.

The public issue was priced at ₹60 per share. As the retail portion was oversubscribed, shares will be allotted to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportionate basis.

Atharva Polyplast IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹27 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 45 lakh equity shares with no offer-for-sale component. The price band was fixed at ₹55– ₹60 per share.

Investors could apply for a minimum lot of 2,000 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors were required to invest at least ₹2.40 lakh, equivalent to two lots or 4,000 shares.

Atharva Polyplast manufactures precision plastic components used across industries such as furniture, home appliances, and automobiles. The company specialises in injection moulding and processes a range of materials, including polypropylene (PP), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and other engineering polymers.

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The company primarily caters to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers in India, providing end-to-end manufacturing solutions that include mould design, prototyping, production, assembly, and quality testing. It also offers value-added assembly services, integrating components such as fasteners, hinges, and foam parts according to customer requirements.