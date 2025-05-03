Ather Energy IPO allotment status out. Latest GMP, how to check status online

Ather Energy IPO: The allotment status of Ather Energy Limited's initial public offering (IPO) has been declared. Those who have applied for the book build issue can check Ather Energy IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE and NSE websites or at the official website of the IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the IPO.

Ather Energy IPO GMP today Meanwhile, company shares are trading at par in the grey market today. According to stock market observers, Ather Energy IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is zero, meaning the stock is trading at no discount or premium.

Ather Energy IPO allotment status As mentioned above, one can check Ather Energy's IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official website of the BSE — bseindia.com or the NSE — nseindia.com. They can check Ather Energy's IPO allotment status by using the official registrar's website. Link Intime India Private Limited — link in time.co.in. They can log in at the direct BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or direct NSE website — nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids. They can log in using the direct link on the Link Intime website — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html- and check Ather Energy's IPO allotment status online.

Ather Energy IPO allotment status NSE 1] Login at the direct NSE link — nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids;

2] Select IPO symbol 'ATHER';

3] Enter PAN Number;

4] Enter Application Number; and

5] Click on the 'SUBMIT' button.

Your Ather Energy IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on your cell phone screen.

Ather Energy IPO allotment status Link Intime 1] Login at the direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Ather Energy IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details and

4] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Ather Energy IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on your cell phone screen.

Ather Energy IPO allotment status BSE 1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select TVS Supply Chain IPO;

3] Enter the Ather Energy IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Ather Energy IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on your cell phone screen.