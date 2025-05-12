Ather Energy Q4 results: Losses narrow to ₹234 crore, revenue jumps 29%

Ather Energy Q4 results: Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy narrowed its losses to ₹234.4 crore in the March quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company had reported a loss of ₹283.30 crore during the same period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue increased by 29% to ₹676 crore in the quarter being reviewed, compared to ₹523 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. For the fiscal year 2024-25, Ather Energy reported a net loss of ₹812 crore, down from ₹1059.70 crore the previous year.

“With a strong 42% increase in vehicle volumes and a 29% rise in total income year-on-year, Ather continues to demonstrate solid growth momentum. The company has also made substantial improvements in its adjusted gross margins from 9% in FY24 to 19% in FY25 and operational efficiency, setting a strong foundation for continued growth and profitability,” said the company in an exchange filing.

Ather Energy reported an EBITDA loss of ₹172.50 crore, an improvement from the loss of ₹238.50 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company was listed at a premium of 2.18% at ₹328 on the NSE, and a premium of 1.6% at ₹326.05 on the BSE. This is in comparison to the IPO issue price of ₹321. The Bengaluru-based firm made its stock market debut on May 6 of this year.

Electric scooter sales In an exchange filing, the company reported that for the year ending March 2025, Ather Energy’s electric scooter sales increased by 42%, totaling 155,394 units, up from 109,577 units in FY24.

Following the ramp-up of deliveries in Q2 FY25, Ather Rizta now accounts for 57% of overall sales, boosting Ather’s market share in regions such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. The company continued to perform well in southern states, where it maintained a significant market share of 19.7% in FY25.

"FY25 has been a year of robust growth, with strong increases in both volume and profitability, year-on-year. On the back of our new product launches, we saw strong volume growth of 42%, and our continued investments in engineering and R&D delivered a strong improvement in margins. Adjusted gross margins doubled, growing by approximately 1,000 bps, and that helped reduce EBIDTA losses by approximately 1,300 bps over the preceding year.

Our software sales have continued to trend strongly, with 88% of our customers choosing to buy our Pro Pack in FY25, contributing to improvement of our bottom line. Q4 was a strong quarter for distribution and saw a 32% expansion in our pan-India store count,” said Tarun Mehta, Executive Director and CEO at Ather Energy.

Ather Energy share price today ended 3.29% higher at ₹309.55 apiece on the BSE.