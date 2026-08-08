What are the pros and cons of investing in Ather Energy?

Ather Energy shares have dominated headlines recently, driven by a sustained upward trend over the past few months. Investor optimism surrounding the EV maker grew even stronger following the release of its latest quarterly financial results.
But what does the future hold for the stock? Today we will discuss the pros and cons of investing in Ather Energy.
Pros
#1 Well established: Founded in 2013, Ather Energy is a pure-play EV company. It designs key components in-house, including battery packs and its proprietary AtherStack software, and outsources some manufacturing to maintain flexibility and reduce capital requirements.