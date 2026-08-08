What are the pros and cons of investing in Ather Energy?

Ather Energy shares have dominated headlines recently, driven by a sustained upward trend over the past few months. Investor optimism surrounding the EV maker grew even stronger following the release of its latest quarterly financial results.
Ather Energy shares have dominated headlines recently, driven by a sustained upward trend over the past few months. Investor optimism surrounding the EV maker grew even stronger following the release of its latest quarterly financial results.
But what does the future hold for the stock? Today we will discuss the pros and cons of investing in Ather Energy.
But what does the future hold for the stock? Today we will discuss the pros and cons of investing in Ather Energy.
Pros
#1 Well established: Founded in 2013, Ather Energy is a pure-play EV company. It designs key components in-house, including battery packs and its proprietary AtherStack software, and outsources some manufacturing to maintain flexibility and reduce capital requirements.
Ather generates most of its revenue from electric scooter sales, primarily the premium 450 series and the Rizta. The remaining revenue comes from high-margin ecosystem services, including accessories and software subscriptions. Last year, the company became the number one electric two-wheeler firm in south India.
Ather Energy is well-positioned in India's accelerating adoption of electric two-wheelers, supported by expanding charging infrastructure, premium product offerings, and software-led differentiation. It has built modern facilities and is expanding production capacity to meet growing demand.
It’s widening its retail footprint, launching new models, and entering new market segments to boost volumes. Government incentives and stricter emission norms could further support demand.
#2 Software edge: The company has developed the AtherStack software platform, which offers over-the-air updates, real-time diagnostics, and mobile integration.
It has extensive control over both hardware and software due to the vertically integrated approach to technology, which allows it to create and scale technology internally.
The company is not reliant on external systems or schedules because they have built 100% of the software stack and 80% of the essential hardware in-house.
This has enabled Ather Energy to introduce category-first features, react to changes in the market quickly, and provide a unique experience that is influenced by the needs of its customers. This strengthens customer loyalty and potentially creates recurring revenue.
#3 Growth outlook: Management recently outlined an aggressive expansion plan, summarised below:
- An EL platform designed to improve cost efficiency through steel frames, simplified transmission systems, and better localisation levels.
- Launch of the new scooter based on the EL platform in August 2026, featuring advanced technologies such as Ather Charge Drive Controller and Advanced Electronic Braking System.
- Expansion into the ₹1-1.25 lakh electric scooter segment, while continuing to strengthen its premium and mass-premium portfolio.
- Expansion of manufacturing footprint through Factory 3.0 at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, with Phase 1 expected to commence production by Q3 FY27.
- Factory 3.0 to add annual production capacity of 0.5 m electric two-wheelers in phase one, with total installed capacity expected to reach 1.42 m units after completion of phase two.
Management expects the EL platform and Factory 3.0 to emerge as major growth drivers for FY27 and FY28.
Cons
#1 Margin pressure: Management recently acknowledged the possibility of margin pressures from the rise in commodity prices.
This was not evident in the latest results but could show up in the coming quarters. In that case, investors will have to temper their expectations of rapid profit growth.
#2 Valuations: The stock’s price-to-earnings (PE) ratio is not yet meaningful due to past losses, but its price-to-book (PB) ratio is 13.4. This means the market has priced the stock to perfection, assuming flawless execution in terms of margin improvement and net profit growth. Investors should be aware that such high valuations is a major risk factor.
Should you consider investing?
The market gave the company’s Q1FY27 results a big thumbs up.
Revenue was up 89% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹12.17 billion (bn) from ₹6.45 bn in Q1 FY26. Revenue from software subscriptions, charging, accessories, spares, and servicing increased to 14% of revenue from operations, up from 13% in Q1 FY26.
Operating profit (Ebitda) turned positive, coming in at ₹9 crore, compared to a loss of ₹106 crore a year earlier. Net loss fell to ₹33 crore from ₹134 crore in Q1FY26. Management said customer enquiries increased 95% year-on-year to 707,000, while pre-orders grew 158% year-on-year to 150,000.
EV penetration in India crossed 10% for the first time in June 2026, with electric two-wheelers at the forefront of adoption.
Management said the company is seeing demand outpace its production rate. However, intense competition from rivals, pricing pressure, execution risks, and the path to sustained profitability remain key factors for investors to monitor.
Investors should always evaluate a company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuations before making an investment decision.
Happy investing!
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com