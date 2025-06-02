Ather Energy share price falls over 2% as one-month IPO lock-in period expires today

Ather Energy share price fell over 2% on Monday as the one-month lock-in period of pre-IPO investors expired today. Ather Energy shares declined as much as 2.18% to ₹306.00 apiece on the BSE.
Ather Energy shares were listed on the Indian stock exchanges - BSE and NSE - on 6 May 2025, after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). As per SEBI regulations, there is a mandatory lock-in period on all shares allocated to anchor investors in IPOs.
Specifically, 50% of the allocated shares to anchor investors are subject to a lock-in period of 30 days from the date of allotment, while the remaining 50% are locked in for a period of 90 days.
The one-month anchor investors lock-in period for Ather Energy expires today, 2 June 2025. The Hero MotoCorp-backed electric two-wheeler maker had raised ₹1,340 crore from anchor investors by allocating 4.17 crore equity shares to 36 funds at ₹321 apiece, the upper end of the IPO price band.
Thus, as the 30-day IPO lock-in period expires today, around 2.1 crore Ather Energy shares will be available for trading in the stock market, which accounts for 6% of total outstanding shares. This will be followed by another 2.1 crore Ather Energy shares getting unfreeze on July 31.
Ather Energy shares made a lukewarm debut in the Indian stock market on May 6, as the EV stock was listed at just a 2% premium over its issue price. Ather Energy share price was listed at ₹328 on the NSE, a premium of 2.18% to the IPO price of ₹321 per share. On the BSE, Ather Energy shares debuted with a 1.57% premium at ₹326.05.
Ather Energy share price is trading lower than its issue price as well as its listing price. The stock hit a record high of ₹342.95 apiece 21 May 2025, and a low of ₹287.30 apiece on 07 May 2025.
The EV stock is down 4.7% from its IPO price, and 6.14% lower from its listing price on the BSE.
At 10:35 AM, Ather Energy shares were trading flat at ₹314.00 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.