Ather Energy share price falls over 2% as one-month IPO lock-in period expires today

Ather Energy share price fell over 2% on Monday as the one-month lock-in period of pre-IPO investors expired today. Ather Energy shares declined as much as 2.18% to ₹306.00 apiece on the BSE.

Ather Energy shares were listed on the Indian stock exchanges - BSE and NSE - on 6 May 2025, after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). As per SEBI regulations, there is a mandatory lock-in period on all shares allocated to anchor investors in IPOs.

Specifically, 50% of the allocated shares to anchor investors are subject to a lock-in period of 30 days from the date of allotment, while the remaining 50% are locked in for a period of 90 days.

The one-month anchor investors lock-in period for Ather Energy expires today, 2 June 2025. The Hero MotoCorp-backed electric two-wheeler maker had raised ₹1,340 crore from anchor investors by allocating 4.17 crore equity shares to 36 funds at ₹321 apiece, the upper end of the IPO price band.

Thus, as the 30-day IPO lock-in period expires today, around 2.1 crore Ather Energy shares will be available for trading in the stock market, which accounts for 6% of total outstanding shares. This will be followed by another 2.1 crore Ather Energy shares getting unfreeze on July 31.

Ather Energy Shares Price Performance Ather Energy shares made a lukewarm debut in the Indian stock market on May 6, as the EV stock was listed at just a 2% premium over its issue price. Ather Energy share price was listed at ₹328 on the NSE, a premium of 2.18% to the IPO price of ₹321 per share. On the BSE, Ather Energy shares debuted with a 1.57% premium at ₹326.05.

Ather Energy share price is trading lower than its issue price as well as its listing price. The stock hit a record high of ₹342.95 apiece 21 May 2025, and a low of ₹287.30 apiece on 07 May 2025.

The EV stock is down 4.7% from its IPO price, and 6.14% lower from its listing price on the BSE.

At 10:35 AM, Ather Energy shares were trading flat at ₹314.00 apiece on the BSE.