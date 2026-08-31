Ather Energy share price hits lifetime high | Delivers 423% returns from IPO price

Ather Energy shares climbed nearly 4% to touch a lifetime high of ₹1,679 on the bourses after the electric two-wheeler maker unveiled its new scooter, Ather Konarc, at its annual Community Day on 29 August.

Priced from ₹99,999, the Konarc marks Ather’s entry into the mass-market electric scooter segment as the company looks to expand beyond its existing premium-focused portfolio.

The Konarc will be offered in multiple configurations across multiple ranges. The 100-km range variant is priced at ₹99,999, while the 125-km range variant will cost ₹1,21,999. Both variants are scheduled to go on sale in September 2026.

A higher-end 161-km range version is planned at ₹1,44,999, while a 200-km range variant is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.

Ather’s product roadmap also includes the Konarc Z, with 125-km and 161-km range versions planned for the second quarter of 2027.

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New platform to underpin future models The Konarc is the first production scooter to be built on Ather’s next-generation EL platform, which has been developed to enhance product versatility, scalability and manufacturing efficiency.

The new architecture is expected to serve as the foundation for Ather’s upcoming models across multiple segments.

With the Konarc, Ather is broadening its product portfolio beyond the 450 and Rizta ranges and seeking to tap a larger pool of mainstream electric two-wheeler buyers.

Unlike the sportier 450 series, the Konarc adopts a more conventional and family-oriented design, positioning it for a wider consumer base.

Hero MotoCorp increases stake in Ather The product launch comes shortly after promoter Hero MotoCorp increased its holding in Ather Energy through an open-market transaction.

On 28 August, Hero MotoCorp acquired an additional 1.18 crore equity shares, representing a 3.01% stake in Ather Energy, from the Government of Singapore.

The transaction was valued at ₹1,758.24 crore, further strengthening Hero MotoCorp’s position in the electric two-wheeler maker.

Ather Energy share price today Ather Energy's share price today opened at ₹1,655 apiece on the NSE; the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,679 apiece and an intraday low of ₹1,626.40 apiece.

Ather Energy shares have surged 423% from their IPO price of ₹321 per share. The company’s IPO was priced at ₹321 per share and made its market debut at ₹328 on the NSE and ₹326.05 on the BSE.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Ather Energy had been consolidating in the ₹1,422– ₹1,630 range over the past three weeks before breaking out of the range. The breakout indicates renewed buying interest in the stock, he said.

Shah noted that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) found support around the 60 level and has since moved higher, signalling strengthening bullish momentum. The MACD line has also crossed above the signal line, further reinforcing the stock’s positive technical setup.

According to Shah, the previous swing-high zone of ₹1,580– ₹1,600 is likely to act as an immediate support area. He expects the stock to extend its uptrend as long as it sustains above this zone.

Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst – Equity & Derivatives at Angel One, said Ather Energy remains in a strong uptrend, marked by a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows. The stock has rallied from around ₹630 earlier this year to nearly ₹1,700, delivering almost threefold returns to investors.

However, Rathi cautioned that the sharp rally could lead to some near-term exhaustion. While there are currently no clear signs of a trend reversal, the stock’s 3% × 3 Daily Point & Figure chart has recorded a column length of 34, suggesting that the rally may be entering an extended phase.

Additionally, the formation of a Bearish 100% Pole pattern on the shorter-term 0.1% × 3 Point & Figure chart indicates the emergence of some selling pressure at higher levels, he said.

Despite these signals, Rathi said the broader trend remains firmly bullish, with no meaningful reversal signals visible at present. He added that while some consolidation or profit booking cannot be ruled out in the near term, Ather Energy could continue to move higher as long as its broader bullish structure remains intact.