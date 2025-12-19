Ather Energy share price jumps 4% after EV two-wheeler maker announces insurance business plans

Indian two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Ather Energy, shares jumped 4% during the intraday stock market session on Friday, 19 December 2025, after the company announced its plans to expand into the auto insurance business through a wholly-owned subsidiary, according to an exchange filing.

In the BSE filing, Ather Energy confirmed that the company plans to enter the auto insurance services business, where the firm will operate as a ‘corporate agent’ after incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary for operations.

“In an effort to make the ownership experience more seamless, the new entity will focus on offering auto insurance policies, in partnership with multiple insurers, for its customers across the country,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing on Friday.

Ather Energy shares were trading higher during Friday's stock market session, after investors acknowledged the company's expansion into the auto insurance services business.

Ather Energy share price Ather Energy share price was trading 3.75% higher at ₹687 as of 3:00 p.m. (IST) on Friday, compared to ₹662.20 at the previous market close, according to BSE data. The company announced the business update during the afternoon market session on 19 December 2025.

Shares of the two-wheeler EV maker jumped 4.62% to ₹692.80 during the intraday session, compared to the previous market close levels. Ather Energy's stock has given market investors more than 134% returns on their investment since its listing in May 2025.

Ather shares have risen 2.65% in the last one-month period and are trading 7.95% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

The company shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹790 on 21 October 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹287.30 as of 7 May 2025, BSE data shows. Ather Energy's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹26,814.84 crore as of Friday's trading session.

Read more stories by Anubhav Mukherjee