Ather Energy share price jumps 9% to 52-week high after Hero MotoCorp approves ₹1,000 crore investment

Ather Energy share price surged over 9% to hit a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday after Hero MotoCorp announced an additional investment of up to ₹1,000 crore in the electric vehicle (EV) maker. The EV stock rallied as much as 9.20% to a 52-week high of ₹1,313.65 apiece on the BSE.
The sharp rally followed Hero MotoCorp’s announcement that its Committee of Directors, at a meeting held on July 14, approved an additional investment of up to ₹1,000 crore in Ather Energy, an existing associate company engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and servicing of electric two-wheelers.
“The transaction entails subscription to equity shares or other eligible securities representing equity shares or convertible into or exchangeable for equity shares (including compulsorily convertible preference shares, warrants etc.) (Securities) of Ather proposed to be issued by it on a preferential allotment basis,” Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing on July 14.
This subscription of Securities is subject to the receipt of necessary approvals, including from the Board of Directors and Shareholders of Ather Energy Limited, the filing added.
As of June 30, 2026, Hero MotoCorp holds 29.48% stake in Ather Energy. The post-transaction stake will depend on the pricing and structure of the proposed preferential issue and further issuance of securities as may be approved by the Board of Ather.
The transaction is targeted to be complete within 15 days of the final approval.
Ather Energy reported a turnover of Rs. 3671.76 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 as against ₹2,255 crore in the previous year.
Ather Energy share price has risen 25% over the past month and gained 48% in the last three months. The EV stock has doubled investors’ wealth with a 100% rally in six months, while it has generated multibagger returns of 276% over the last one year.
At 10:30 AM, Ather Energy share price was trading 7.56% higher at ₹1,293.85 apiece on the BSE.