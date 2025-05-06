Lacklustre Debut! Ather Energy share price lists 2% higher at ₹328 on NSE

Ather Energy IPO listing: Ather Energy, the first mainboard initial public offering of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), witnessed a lukewarm debut in the Indian stock market on Tuesday, May 6, as it listed at just a 2% premium over its issue price of ₹321.

On the NSE, Ather Energy share price on listing was ₹328, a premium of 2.18%. Meanwhile, on the BSE, Ather Energy shares debuted at ₹326.05, up 1.57%.

The listing was lower than what the grey market signalled, as ahead of the stock market debut, Ather Energy IPO GMP today was ₹14. This indicates that in the grey market, Ather Energy shares were trading at ₹335 apiece, a premium of 4.36%.

Ather Energy IPO Details Ather Energy IPO, which was open for subscription from April 28 to April 30, witnessed a modest demand for its issue. The IPO of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer was subscribed 1.50 times at the end of the three-day bidding period, amid strong buying demand from retail investors and qualified institutional buyers. Meanwhile, the non-institutional investor portion wasn't fully booked.

The QIB portion was subscribed 1.76 times, the NII portion 0.69 times and the retail investor portion 1.89 times. The employee portion was booked 5.43 times as of April 30.

The company raised ₹2,981.06 crore at the upper end of the price band of ₹321 apiece. The IPO was a mix of fresh share sale of ₹2,626.30 crore and an offer for sale by promoters and other selling shareholders of ₹354.76 crore.

Ather Energy plans to use the funds raised from the IPO's fresh issue for various purposes like capex for the establishment of an E2W factory in Maharashtra, repayment of certain corporate borrowings availed by the company, investment in R&D and for marketing initiatives or other general corporate purposes.